English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sharapova crashes out of Australian Open

By Opta
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova

Melbourne, Jan 20: Maria Sharapova was sent packing from the Australian Open, the 2008 champion overhauled by local favourite Ash Barty in a thrilling last-16 encounter on Sunday (January 20).

Sharapova ended Caroline Wozniacki's title defence at Melbourne Park on Friday, however, the five-time grand slam winner was unable to build on that result.

The former world number one claimed the opening set but crashed to a 4-6 6-1 6-4 defeat against 15th seed Barty following almost two-and-a-half hours on Rod Laver Arena.

After losing a tight first set to the Russian star, Barty won 10 of the next 11 games as she forced a decider and took a commanding 4-0 lead in the third.

Nerves slowly crept in, with Sharapova - who was booed by the crowd after spending seven minutes off court for a bathroom break at the end of the second set - managing to reel off three consecutive games to threaten a comeback.

But despite wasting three match points amid a mini-wobble, Barty - through to her maiden slam quarter-final - held on to become the first Australian woman to reach the last eight in Melbourne since Jelena Dokic in 2009.

Next up for Barty is two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova - a rematch of the Sydney International final.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Nelo Vingada named Kerala Blasters coach
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue