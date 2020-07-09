Murray reveals new Battle of the Brits team event

Tennis
By Patric Ridge

London, July 9: Jamie Murray has revealed a new Battle of the Brits team event will take place in the week before the tennis season properly resumes.

Leading male players from Britain, including Murray's brother, three-time grand slam singles champion Andy Murray, took part in a tournament at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton last month.

Jamie Murray organised that behind-closed-doors event, where British number one Dan Evans secured the top prize, seeing off Kyle Edmund in the singles final.

The all-British competition will now return in a new format, as seven-time doubles grand slam winner Jamie Murray again takes the role of tournament director, with the week-long competition starting on July 27.

The tournament will feature two teams – each made up of six men and six women – with eight matches, including singles, doubles and mixed, taking place each day.

"It is hugely exciting to be bringing Battle of the Brits Team Tennis to the British fans at the end of July," Jamie Murray said on the Lawn Tennis Association website.

"Battle of the Brits Team Tennis will be showcasing the best of British tennis in a unique team competition. We will continue to raise funds for charity during the week of competition."

The WTA Tour is due to resume on August 3 in Palermo, Italy, with the men's ATP Tour set to start up again with the Citi Open in Washington from August 14.

The first grand slam since the coronavirus caused tennis to be suspended in March is set to take place in New York, with the US Open due to begin on August 31.

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 22:20 [IST]
