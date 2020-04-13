Tennis
Nadal, Murray confirmed in virtual tennis event

By Pti
tennis

New York, April 13: Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among 12 players confirmed to play in the virtual Madrid Open tennis tournament this month.

David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens will also participate from their homes in the April 27-30 online competition that is expected to be broadcast live on TV and social media channels.

Khachanov says "this initiative is interesting and it will bring back some competition in our sport. I'm looking forward to challenging my fellow players and show my skills to the tennis fans around the world."

There will be 150,000 euros (USD 164,000) distributed in prize money for each of the men's and women's events. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play.

Another 50,000 euros (USD 55,000) will be donated to reduce the social impact of the pandemic. Each draw is expected to have 16 players competing. The Madrid Open was one of more than 30 professional tournaments canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It had been scheduled for May 1-10.

Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 19:15 [IST]
