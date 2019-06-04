English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nadal thrashes Nishikori to set up Federer showdown

By Opta
RafaelNadal - cropped

Paris, June 4: Defending champion Rafael Nadal sent a clear message to his French Open rivals as he dismantled Kei Nishikori to seal a semi-final showdown with Roger Federer.

Chasing his 12th title in Paris, the world number two made ludicrously light work of the usually dangerous Nishikori, who appeared to be nursing an injury at the end of the second set.

Nadal showed no mercy as he went after his opponent time and again for his most impressive, dominant win of the tournament so far.

A rain delay frustrated Nadal in the third set, yet he breezed through 6-1 6-1 6-3 when play restarted.

Federer awaits Nadal in the last four after seeing off compatriot Stan Wawrinka, but even he is likely to fear the favourite in this form.

Nadal was relentless from the off and broke Nishikori in his opening service game before applying further pressure and seeing the Japanese send a tired backhand into the net.

A highly motivated Nadal served out the opener inside 35 minutes and did not let his energy levels drop in the opening game of the second, breaking to love thanks to Nishikori's sloppiness.

There was finally a response as Nishikori went on the offensive to forge a couple of opportunities of his own and break back, only to again lash into the net to slip behind once more.

A bemused Nishikori simply could not live with Nadal, the struggling seventh seed twice more dropping serve before going long to conclude another swift set.

Having called his trainer before returning to the court, Nishikori created and squandered four break points at the start of the third as any hope of taking this match the distance soon dissipated.

Although Nishikori battled back to hold the next game, only the threat of rain looked like it might hinder Nadal's progress.

The seemingly decisive break arrived with a Nishikori mishit and Nadal, aware of the looming grey clouds, raced towards the finish, only to be frustrated as the weather saw play suspended.

An hour-long delay could not save Nishikori, though, as his outstanding opponent quickly wrapped up victory.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Rafael Nadal bt Kei Nishikori 6-1 6-1 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Nadal - 29/22 Nishikori - 17/30

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Nadal - 3/3 Nishikori - 2/1

BREAK POINTS WON Nadal - 7/11 Nishikori - 1/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Nadal - 72 Nishikori - 72

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Nadal - 76/52 Nishikori - 44/50

TOTAL POINTS Nadal - 88 Nishikori - 55

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 7 - June 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 22:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue