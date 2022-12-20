Kyrgios hints at retirement should he win a grand slam in 2023

The Australian had one of his best years yet in 2022, winning three doubles titles and also collecting the Washington Open singles final in August.

However, Kyrgios fell short again at the season's grand slams despite reaching the Wimbledon final, where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic in four sets.

With the Australian Open, Kyrgios' home tournament and first grand slam of the year, less than a month away, the 27-year-old could call it quits should he win a maiden grand slam.

93% - @NickKyrgios has won 93% of his service games in 2022, the best rate this year; he has won 587 of his 632 service games. Bang. pic.twitter.com/FcvY8kxwYf — OptaAce (@OptaAce) December 15, 2022

Speaking between matches at an exhibition event, Kyrgios told reporters: "Hopefully I can win a Slam and just retire.

"Would I sign again? Honestly, I don't know about it.

"It took a lot of hard work this [2022] season, a lot of discipline and it seems the better you do, everyone wants a bit more of you and it becomes more stressful.

"But I had a lot of fun this season. And I’m finally just proud to say I made a Slam final and started to meet some expectations. I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it, definitely felt better off and on the court."

It is not the first time Kyrgios has suggested an early retirement, having stated in October he will "probably not" play past the age of 30.