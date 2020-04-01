Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

No 2020 Wimbledon would be 'tough pill to swallow' for John Isner

By Pti
John Isner

New York, April 1: John Isner, who won the longest-ever tennis match over three days at Wimbledon in 2010, says it will be a "tough pill to swallow" if this year's event is cancelled.

A decision is expected soon by tournament officials about whether or not they can stage the classic event at the All England Club as planned starting June 29, postpone it or cancel it outright due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're hoping that they're going to be somewhat optimistic about playing the event this year," Isner told ESPN on Tuesday (March 31).

"I'd love to hear some optimism from them." But with tournament timing crucial due to grass condition and weather, Isner has already started to ponder a year without Wimbledon.

Coronavirus: Wimbledon 2020 decision next week as organisers confirm emergency meeting

"We may have to come to grips with the fact that we may not be playing Wimbledon this year," Isner said. "It's going to be a tough pill to swallow."

Isner, the top-rated US player at 21st in the ATP rankings, defeated Frenchman Nicolas Mahut after more than 11 hours of playing time spread over three days in the epic first-round affair, taking the marathon fifth set 70-68.

"Wimbledon sort of has to be played this (same) time of year," Isner said.

"With that surface, the event, it seems, has to be played this time and there's a good chance it won't be."

The French Open has been postponed from its original May 24 start and has been scheduled for the red clay of Paris from September 20-October 4. That puts the start only one week after the planned date of the US Open men's final.

More JOHN ISNER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
La Liga flashback
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue