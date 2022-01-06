Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic seeks injunction to compete after visa is cancelled

The Serbian ace announced that he had received a medical exemption to play in the tournament he has won a record nine times.

That medical exemption was expected to allow Djokovic to enter the country, regardless of his vaccination status, which he has yet to formally disclose.

However, the Victorian government reportedly rejected an application as a member of Djokovic's support team made an error in requesting a sub-class of visa.

Further doubt was cast over Djokovic's chances of being allowed to contest the first grand slam of the year when Jaala Pulford, the acting sports minister of the state of Victoria, later declared on social media that the Serbian's application will not be supported.

It was later announced by the Australian Border Force (ABF) he had been ordered to fly out of the country on Thursday, although his legal team was said to be challenging the decision.

"The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled," the force said.

"Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.

"The ABF can confirm Mr Djokovic had access to his phone.​"

Djokovic's father had earlier accused authorities of holding the 20-time major winner "captive for five hours".

He told Russian news agency Sputnik: "This is a fight for the libertarian world, not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world.

"If they don't let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street. This is a fight for everyone.

Father cries foul

Meanwhile, amid concersn that 20-time major winner could be forced to fly back home, Djokovic's father Srdjan hit out at authorities for their treatment of his son.

"Novak is currently in a room which no one can enter," he told the B92 internet portal. "In front of the room are two policemen."

The latest twist in the Djokovic saga comes after Australian prime minister Scott Morrison stated that Djokovic "will be on the next plane home" if he fails to prove he merits medical exemption.

Seeking injunction

Meanwhile, the Reuters new agency reported the ATP world would would seek a federal injunction against the decision.

The 2022 Australian Open, season's first Grand Slam, is scheduled to run from January 17 to January 30. The organisers have stipulated that only fully vaccinated players or those with an official medical exemption will be allowed to play.

Australia has strict COVID-19-pandemic related entry rules, stipulating that those wishing to visit the country must be fully vaccinated against the dreaded virus.

(With inputs from OPTA and other Agencies)