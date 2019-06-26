English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic surprised by reported Federer, Nadal Wimbledon seedings

By Opta
Novak Djokovic is expected to be top seed at the Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic is expected to be top seed at the Wimbledon

London, June 26: Novak Djokovic is surprised by reports suggesting Roger Federer will be seeded above world number two Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon.

Defending Wimbledon champion Djokovic is expected to be top seed at the tournament, which starts on July 1.

Nadal, who retained the French Open crown at Roland Garros, currently sits behind Djokovic in the ATP rankings, with Federer in third.

However, it seems Federer - an eight-time Wimbledon champion – will be seeded second for the men's draw at the All England Club this year, ahead of two-time winner Nadal.

And while insisting players must respect Wimbledon's seeding process, Djokovic sympathised with Nadal, who earlier on Tuesday branded his potential seeding as "disrespectful."

"Yes, they do. I mean that's their rules and we've got to respect it," Djokovic said when asked if Wimbledon used a different seeding procedure to other grand slams.

"Although it's a little bit surprising to be honest, even though it's Roger.

"I mean Roger is the greatest of all time. And, of course, he's won the most Wimbledon titles of any player in history and if anyone deserves it it's him.

"But at the same time it's Nadal that he's taking over as second seed so it is surprising but it is what it is."

Nadal reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year, losing a five-set epic to eventual champion Djokovic.

More NOVAK DJOKOVIC News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 33 - June 26 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue