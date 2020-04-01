Coronavirus: Djokovic can't stop winning, even with a pan during COVID-19 shutdown

The spread of coronavirus means there will be no ATP Tour events until June at the earliest, with the virus bringing sport to a standstill.

But that has not curbed the competitiveness of tennis' biggest stars, including 17-time Grand-Slam champion Djokovic.

Djokovic – who uploaded a video to Twitter with the caption "competition never stops #tennisathome" – took part in an epic indoor battle – using pans.

Competition never stops 💪🏼😂 #tennisathome🎾🏠



Такмичење није престало 😂 pic.twitter.com/JG8ux5DSdB — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 31, 2020

The 32-year-old and wife Jelena donated €1million for medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Serbia, there have been at least 23 deaths and over 899 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Globally, more than 42,150 people have died, with cases exceeding 858,900.