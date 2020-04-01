Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Djokovic can't stop winning, even with a pan during COVID-19 shutdown

By Sacha Pisani
Novak Djokovic
Serbian star Novak Djokovic took part in an epic indoor battle – using pans.

London, April 1: No racquet, no problem for world number one Novak Djokovic during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The spread of coronavirus means there will be no ATP Tour events until June at the earliest, with the virus bringing sport to a standstill.

But that has not curbed the competitiveness of tennis' biggest stars, including 17-time Grand-Slam champion Djokovic.

Djokovic – who uploaded a video to Twitter with the caption "competition never stops #tennisathome" – took part in an epic indoor battle – using pans.

The 32-year-old and wife Jelena donated €1million for medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic donates 1 million euros to help Serbia combat coronavirus

In Serbia, there have been at least 23 deaths and over 899 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Globally, more than 42,150 people have died, with cases exceeding 858,900.

More NOVAK DJOKOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
La Liga flashback
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue