Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Stats & Record: How many times Djokovic won Wimbledon

By
Novak Djokovic has won the Wimbledon six times
Novak Djokovic has won the Wimbledon six times

Novak Djokovic is all set to face Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final on Sunday (July 10) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

While this will be Kyrgios' first ever Slam final, 20-time Slam winner Djokovic, who made his first appearance at the Championships in 2005, will be playing in a record 32nd Grand Slam final and eighth Wimbledon final.

Overall this will be Djokovic's 126th ATP career final appearance. In the 125 finals, the six-time Wimbledon champion has ended as a winner 87 times and finished runner up 38 times.

The Serbian will now look to close the gap on record Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles and also the record Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, who has won the All England crown 8 times.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Djokovic Till NowNovak Djokovic Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Djokovic Till Now

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who has won the title at the All England Club three times in a row, will also be looking to extend his winning streak of 27 in Wimbledon. In the seven Wimbledon final appearances so far, Djokovic has faced Federer the most.

In his 31 Grand Slam final appearances so far, Djokovic has won on 20 occasions and finished runner up 11 times level with Federer and Ivan Lendl. Since his debut, Djokovic has participated in 16 Wimbledon Championships, finishing in quarterfinal or better 12 times.

Since turning pro in 2003, Djokovic has won 1005 matches and lost 204. In Grand Slams, Djokovic has won 333 times and lost 47 times. In Wimbledon, the Serb has won 85 times and lost 10 times.

Here is a look at Djokovic's record at the Wimbledon tournament and his final results:

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Record

Year Round Reached
2005 Third Round
2006 Fourth Round
2007 Semifinal
2008 Second Round
2009 Quarterfinal
2010 Semifinal
2011 Final
2012 Semifinal
2013 Final
2014 Final
2015 Final
2016 Third Round
2017 Quarterfinal
2018 Final
2019 Final
2021 Final

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Final Record

Year Champion Runner Up Score
2011 Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3
2013 Andy Murray Novak Djokovic 6–4, 7–5, 6–4
2014 Novak Djokovic Roger Federer 6–7(7–9), 6–4, 7–6(7–4), 5–7, 6–4
2015 Novak Djokovic Roger Federer 7–6(7–1), 6–7(10–12), 6–4, 6–3
2018 Novak Djokovic Kevin Anderson 6–2, 6–2, 7–6(7–3)
2019 Novak Djokovic Roger Federer 7–6(7–5), 1–6, 7–6(7–4), 4–6, 13–12(7–3)
2021 Novak Djokovic Matteo Berrettini 6–7(4–7), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3
Comments

MORE WIMBLEDON NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Wimbledon | Stats Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 10, 2022, 10:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Jun 20, 2022 - Jul 10, 2022
Grand Slam Wimbledon:Mens Doubles
Jun 20, 2022 - Jul 10, 2022
Grand Slam Wimbledon:Mens Singles
Jun 20, 2022 - Jul 10, 2022
Grand Slam Wimbledon:Womens Doubles
Jun 20, 2022 - Jul 10, 2022
Grand Slam Wimbledon:Womens Singles
Jun 20, 2022 - Jul 10, 2022
Grand Slam Wimbledon:Mixed Doubles
Jul 10, 2022 - Jul 17, 2022
ATP Nordea Open:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments