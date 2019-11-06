Pakistan's Qureshi slams ITF for shifting Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

ITF shifts India's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to neutral venue | Davis Cup: Selection headache for AITA after shift in venue

"A really shocking, embarrassing, disgraceful, sad and unfair decision by @ITF_Tennis to hold this @DavisCup tie on a neutral venue. Once again #Pakistan is getting penalised for someone else's actions. To me it's an absolute discrimination at every level," tweeted Qureshi, who had paired with India's Rohan Bopanna in the ATP circuit in the past.

A really shocking,embarrassing,disgraceful,sad and unfair decision by @ITF_Tennis to hold this @DavisCup tie on a neutral venue.Once again #Pakistan is getting penalised for someone else's actions. To me it's an absolute discrimination at every level. pic.twitter.com/JGXgB2mYx9 — Aisam ul Haq Qureshi (@aisamhqureshi) November 5, 2019

In a big relief for India's national tennis federation (AITA), the ITF on Monday decided to shift the country's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan from Islamabad to a neutral venue.

The November 29-30 contest has already been rescheduled once, owing to security concerns raised by India.

Bopanna blasts AITA for change of captain, "don't interfere", warns parent body

The tie was scheduled to be held in September but was delayed when India expressed concerns about the safety of their players due to the prevailing diplomatic tensions between the two nations after the revocation of Article 370.

According to Davis Cup regulations, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) now has the choice to nominate a neutral venue. It has five working days to confirm its proposed venue.