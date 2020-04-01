Coronavirus: Patrick McEnroe feeling '100 per cent' after recovering from COVID-19

McEnroe on Tuesday (March 31) posted a video on Twitter from the basement of his house, where he retreated to 11 days ago suffering from minor COVID-19 symptoms.

The broadcaster confirmed he contracted the virus, but says he has been able to fight through it and now feels perfectly fine.

He said: "Hey everybody, I'm still down here in my basement. I've been here for 11 days. I got some minor symptoms about 10 or 11 days ago.

"My test came back positive, I just got it this morning. I went to the drive-through here in Westchester County through New York State, it was very well organised, very safe and obviously I got the test back very quickly.

"It did come back positive, that's the bad news. The good news is I feel fine, my symptoms have passed, I feel really 100 per cent. My wife Melissa is doing an unbelievable job taking care of the house, taking care of the kids and myself.

"We've been on full quarantine, our entire household, for well over two weeks now. I'd encourage everyone to do the same, let's get this thing, let's nail this thing.

"I'm an example of someone that's been able to fight through it and I'm doing absolutely fine. Thoughts and prayers to all those people who are struggling with this, we got to do our part, we got to stay listen and we got to stay home."