Pella, Londero set up all-Argentine final in Cordoba

By Opta
Argentinas Guido Pella to meet compatriot Juan Ignacio Londero in Cordoba Open final
Cordoba, February 10: Guido Pella and fellow Argentinian Juan Ignacio Londero will meet in the final of the Cordoba Open.

Pella set up an all-Argentine final with a three-set victory over Pablo Cuevas after Londero defeated Federico Delbonis earlier on Saturday.

Seeded eighth, Pella – who upstaged Diego Schwartzman on Friday – outlasted Cuevas 6-1 3-6 6-3 at the ATP 250 tournament.

Uruguayan Cuevas was forced to play back-to-back matches on Saturday after rain and wind suspended his quarter-final clash with Aljaz Bedene.

Slovenian Bedene was leading 3-1 in the first set but Cuevas rallied to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 victory on clay.

However, Cuevas was unable to get past Pella, who is seeking his maiden ATP Tour crown.

Standing in the way of Pella is wildcard Londero after the countryman eased past Delbonis 6-1 6-0.

Without a tour-level win prior to the event in Cordoba, Londero did not face a break point against Delbonis.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
