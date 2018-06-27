English

Kvitova withdraws in Eastbourne with Wimbledon on horizon

Petra Kvitova
Petra Kvitova has taken precautionary measure by pulling out of Eastbourne

London, June 27: Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the Nature Valley International as a precaution due to a hamstring injury just five days before Wimbledon gets under way.

The in-form world number eight was installed as favourite to be crowned Wimbledon champion for a third time after winning her fifth title of the season at the Birmingham Classic last weekend.

Kvitova was confirmed as the eighth seed at the All England Club on Wednesday before announcing that she will play no further part at Devonshire Park this week.

"I'm really disappointed to have to withdraw from Eastbourne this morning," said the Czech. "I felt my hamstring in the Birmingham final and although I played with tape in my match here yesterday, when I woke up this morning it felt worse.

"With Wimbledon around the corner I couldn't take the risk of making it worse by playing today.

"I am so sorry to the fans here in Eastbourne who won't get to see me play but I hope to be back at this beautiful event next year."

Kvitova was due to face Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round after defeating Kateryna Bonderenko in straight sets.

Kvitova's five tournament wins are more than anyone else on the WTA Tour this year, and adding to that tally looked a distinct possibility in Eastbourne.

World number 89 Bondarenko proved no match for the two-time Wimbledon champion, Kvitova finishing with a flourish as she reeled off five games in a row to complete a 7-5 6-3 win.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
