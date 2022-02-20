Qatar Open: Roberto Bautista Agut ends title jinx in style

Falcon trophy

"I am very happy," Bautista Agut said as he held aloft the Falcon Trophy.

"It has been a while since I lifted a trophy. I have been working very hard to reach another final and to get the chance to win another title. It was a big dream for me to win a title and I have now won twice in Doha. It is very special for me and I am very happy."

Groundstrokes

Bautistsa Agut fired his groundstrokes through the court and rallied from a break down in the first and second sets to seal his victory after 86 minutes.

It is the second time he has lifted the trophy at the ATP 250 event, having clinched same the crown in 2019.

Multiple titles

Doha is the second ATP Tour tournament where he holds multiple titles, after lifting the trophy in Auckland in 2016 and 2018.

"It was a really tough final," Bautista Agut added. "This year we played without wind, which was much better for me. It was not easy to recover after a really tough battle yesterday, but I think I did a good job today. It is my 10th ATP Tour title and I am very happy."

10th career title

Basilashvili who had defeated Bautista Agut in straight sets in last year's final was magnanimous in defeat. He was aiming to win his sixth ATP Tour-level title, but Bautista Agut had other plans. This week, the third seed defeated Mikael Ymer, Marton Fucsovics and Arthur Rinderknech as he regained his top form to reach the final.

"I am super happy with how I played in this tournament," Basilashvili said during the trophy ceremony. "I love coming back here. I would like to congratulate Roberto for a great tournament. I would like to thank the crowd. I am super proud to play in front of you."

For the records, the world No. 16, who dropped just one set en route to the title, has now won 10 ATP tour-level crowns, holding a 10-9 record in championship matches.