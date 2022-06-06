French Open: Federer's coach calls for Chatrier to be renamed after Nadal, Real Madrid pay tribute

Nadal produced yet another masterclass at Roland Garros, beating Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to secure a record-extending 22nd grand slam title on Sunday.

There have been concerns the 36-year-old may be forced to retire due to a foot injury, but one of the all-time greats vowed to fight on after completing the Australian Open and Roland Garros double in the same year for the first time.

Nadal was imperious as he moved two clear of Federer and Novak Djokovic's haul of major crowns.

Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Nadal Till Now

The 'King of Clay' has won an astonishing 112 French Open matches and suffered only three defeats in one of the most astonishing sporting dominances.

Ivan Ljubicic, Federer's coach, called for the main show court at Roland Garros to be named after Nadal.

He tweeted: "Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Philippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough."

Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough — Ivan Ljubicic (@theljubicic) June 5, 2022

Nadal's latest triumph came just eight days after the Madrid fan watched Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Liverpool to be crowned champions of Europe for a 14th time.

Los Blancos posted on social media: "Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal

"It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time. Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022."

Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time. Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 5, 2022

Australian great Rod Laver, who claimed 11 grand slam titles in a stellar career, tweeted: "Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors.

"A flawless performance caps off a gruelling fortnight. I hope you get some rest now, half way to the [Calendar Grand] Slam! "

Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a grueling fortnight. I hope you get some rest now, half way to the Slam!https://t.co/XXxj0uhjWU — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 5, 2022

The legendary Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter: "The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 14th French Open win and his 22nd major title!"

The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again.



Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 14th French Open win and his 22nd major title! #RolandGarros https://t.co/Z68xcNiUt6 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 5, 2022

Tracy Austin was another great to pay tribute, posting: "@RafaelNadal is an incredible champion, competitor and such a classy person. With all the foot issues, just turned 36, he adds his 22nd Major. Just Wow!!"