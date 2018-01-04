Federer-inspired Swiss whitewash USA to reach Hopman Cup final

Switzerland, Jan 4: Roger Federer enjoyed two more wins at the Hopman Cup to help Switzerland to a 3-0 victory over the United States as his country qualified for the final with a 100 percent record in Group B.

The 36-year-old overcame a tough challenge from Jack Sock to prevail 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 in the singles, then paired up with Belinda Bencic to defeat the American and his playing partner Coco Vandeweghe 4-3 (5-3) 4-2.

Federer was ably assisted by Bencic, who was herself in fine form to record a 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 singles success over Vandeweghe as the USA, runners-up last year, bowed out.

Thursday's results ensured the Swiss topped the group, having won all nine matches, with Germany their likely opponents in the final.

Switzerland have won the competition twice, with the last of those triumphs coming back in 2001 when Federer played alongside Martina Hingis to beat the USA in the final.

In the group's other tie, Russia defeated Japan 2-1 in a contest that came down to a decisive, and ultimately one-sided, mixed doubles contest.

After Naomi Osaka had beaten Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-5), Karen Khachanov saw off Yuichi Sugita 6-4 6-2 before the Russian duo combined for a 4-1 4-0 mixed doubles win.

Source: OPTA