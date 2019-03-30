Fabulous Federer outclasses Shapovalov en route to Miami final

Seeking a fourth Miami title, former world number one Federer was in stunning form as he outclassed the Canadian teenager 6-2, 6-4.

Federer's trademark backhand was in full effect – the 20-time grand slam champion wowing the crowd to set up a showdown against John Isner in the decider.

It was the first meeting between the pair and while Shapovalov gave it his all, Federer was simply incredible at the ATP 1000 tournament.

Shapovalov was nervous early as Federer set the tone by breaking in the third game of the match and he struck again for a commanding 4-1 lead.

The 19-year-old Shapovalov played some decent shots but he had no answer to Federer, whose backhands were flying in thick and fast, not to mention an unbelievable lunging half-volley straight off the surface of the court that left everyone shocked.

Shapovalov – for the first time in the match – managed to string four points together as he prevented Federer from closing out the set on his serve.

However, it only delayed the inevitable, with the flawless Federer serving out the set in 35 minutes.

Shapovalov – to his credit – refused to surrender as his powerful forehand caused some problems and while he fended off one match point, Federer was not to be stopped en route to his fifth Miami final.