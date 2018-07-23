Federer withdraws from Rogers Cup with longevity in mind

New Delhi, July 23: World number two Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup in a bid to ease his schedule.
Federer has twice won the tournament and reached the final in Montreal last year, but he will not participate in its latest edition in Toronto in August.
The 36-year-old, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon, stated in a release the decision was made with his longevity at the top of the game in mind.
"I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans," Federer said.
"But unfortunately, with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year."
Federer, who has featured in just seven events in 2018, will look to end a 10-year wait for a sixth US Open title in September
