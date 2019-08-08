Rogers Cup: Serena, Osaka cruise as Halep survives scare

Toronto, August 8: Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka eased into the last 16 at the Rogers Cup, while Simona Halep survived a scare on Wednesday (August 7).
Williams, a three-time champion at the WTA Premier event, was in good form in her first appearance since Wimbledon, beating Elise Mertens in the second round.
Osaka moved a step closer to reclaiming the number one ranking, while Halep edged through.
SUPER SERENA, OSAKA CLOSE TO TOP
Williams, the eighth seed, came from a break down in each set to get past Mertens 6-3 6-3.
The American 23-time grand slam champion was in decent form against Mertens, who troubled Williams at different times.
.@serenawilliams moves into the third round at the @rogerscup!
She downs Mertens, 6-3, 6-3 pic.twitter.com/v5Ncr6zW3J— WTA (@WTA) August 8, 2019
Meanwhile, Ashleigh Barty will lose the top ranking after Osaka booked her spot in the third round.
Osaka took the first set over Tatjana Maria 6-2 before the German qualifier retired.
It means the Japanese star or Karolina Pliskova will replace Barty, who lost on Tuesday, atop the world rankings.
.@Naomi_Osaka_ takes the opener, 6-2!— WTA (@WTA) August 7, 2019
#RC19#大坂なおみ pic.twitter.com/DVfOOKMgv9
HALEP SURVIVES SCARE
Halep, the defending champion, moved through but only just, edging Jennifer Brady.
The Romanian fourth seed and Wimbledon champion overcame the qualifier 4-6 7-5 7-6 (7-5) after almost two and a half hours.
After a tiebreak thriller, @Simona_Halep takes it 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) over Brady 💪#RC19 pic.twitter.com/7twCQ6JcTK— WTA (@WTA) August 7, 2019
It was a good day for the seeds – Pliskova and Elina Svitolina advancing with the likes of Belinda Bencic and Anett Kontaveit.
Pliskova's bid to return to the top of the rankings is alive after a 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 victory over qualifier Alison Riske.
Svitolina, meanwhile, battled past Katerina Siniakova 6-3 3-6 6-3.
WOE FOR WOZNIACKI
The only seed to depart was Wozniacki, who fell to 18-year-old qualifier Iga Swiatek 1-6 6-3 6-4.
Wozniacki, the 2010 champion and 2017 runner-up, led 3-0 in the final set before losing six of the final seven games to the Polish teenager.
.@iga_swiatek rallies to stun Wozniacki at the @rogerscup!
She wins a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 battle over the former World No. 1 pic.twitter.com/f2uQmoX1Dw— WTA (@WTA) August 8, 2019