Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas clinch Vienna Open title

Vienna, October 29: Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas defeated Marcelo Demoliner and Sam Querrey 7-6 (9/7) 6-7 (4/7) 11-9 to clinch the ATP 500 Vienna Open doubles crown in Austria on Sunday (October 29).

In a close encounter which lasted one hour and 49 minutes, it was Bopanna and Cuevas who narrowly edged the Brazil-America combine of Demoliner and Querrey to bag their second title of the year as partners. The Indo-Uruguay pair won the Monte Carlo Masters in April. Bopanna also clinched the Chennai Open title in January with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. In Monaco, the Kodava beat Marc Lopez and Feliciano Lopez for his third Masters title. In Chennai, Bops-Nedunchezhiyan lorded over compartiots Divij Sharan and Purav Raja.

In the quarter-finals at the Vienna Open, Bops-Cuevas powered past Wimbledon champions and top seeds Lukas Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Bopanna has reached three finals this year - Canadian Open, Eastbourne International and Dubai Tennis Championships. Partnering Ivan Dodig, he went down to Nicholas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the Canadian Open final.

Similarly in the Eastbourne International, Bopanna and Andre Sa lost to Bob and Mike Bryan in the summit clash.

In the Dubai Tennis Championships final, Bopanna, partnering Marcin Matkowski, suffered a defeat at the hands of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecău.