Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok grab Hobart International title

By
Hobart, January 18: Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok bagged the title in Hobart International beating second-seeded Chinese duo of Shuai Zhang and Shuai Peng 6-4, 6-4.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair was seeded fifth in the tournament and this Sania's first tournament in a long time and she made a triumphant return to the court.

The 33-year-old Sania is returning to WTA circuit after two years. During her time away from the game, she battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break in April 2018 to give birth to her son Izhaan.

She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Before the ongoing event, Sania last played at China Open in October 2017. A trailblazer in Indian tennis, Sania is a former world No.1 in doubles and has six Grand Slam titles to her credit.

She retired from the singles competition in 2013 after becoming the most successful Indian woman tennis player.

Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
