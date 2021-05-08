Second seed Peterson crashes out of L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo

Russian Gracheva will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the last four after she overcame Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3 7-5.

Peterson's defeat means Viktorija Golubic is the highest-ranked player remaining, the Swiss fifth seed cruising past Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1 6-0.

She will face Harmony Tan in the semi-finals after the French player saw off Aliona Bolsova 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.