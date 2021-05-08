Second seed Peterson crashes out of L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo

Saint-Malo (France), May 8: Second seed Rebecca Peterson was dumped out of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo after suffering a 6-4 6-0 quarter-final defeat to Varvara Gracheva.
Russian Gracheva will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the last four after she overcame Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3 7-5.
Peterson's defeat means Viktorija Golubic is the highest-ranked player remaining, the Swiss fifth seed cruising past Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1 6-0.
She will face Harmony Tan in the semi-finals after the French player saw off Aliona Bolsova 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.
