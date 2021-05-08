Tennis
Second seed Peterson crashes out of L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo

By Guy Atkinson
Rebecca Peterson
Rebecca Peterson was shown the exit door.

Saint-Malo (France), May 8: Second seed Rebecca Peterson was dumped out of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo after suffering a 6-4 6-0 quarter-final defeat to Varvara Gracheva.

Russian Gracheva will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the last four after she overcame Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3 7-5.

Peterson's defeat means Viktorija Golubic is the highest-ranked player remaining, the Swiss fifth seed cruising past Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1 6-0.

She will face Harmony Tan in the semi-finals after the French player saw off Aliona Bolsova 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.

Story first published: Saturday, May 8, 2021, 0:40 [IST]
