Sensational Halep defeats wilting Williams for maiden Wimbledon crown

By Opta
SimonaHalep - Cropped

London, July 13: Simona Halep was simply unstoppable as she swatted aside Serena Williams 6-2 6-2 to claim her maiden Wimbledon title in sensational fashion on Saturday.

Seven-time champion Williams was hoping to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam singles crowns, but she was blown away by Halep's blistering display on Centre Court in just 56 minutes.

Halep's French Open triumph last year had helped to lay to rest the demons of three previous major final defeats and the seventh seed looked completely at home in her first decider at the All England Club.

Williams was undoubtedly below her best, but the reality was, even at the peak of her powers, she would have struggled to live with Halep's relentless accuracy and energy, the world number seven committing only three unforced errors.

Her rival, meanwhile, tallied 26 as she fell to defeat in a third straight major final for the first time in her career, while Halep celebrated the most resounding of triumphs by sinking to her knees and then covering her mouth with her hand, seemingly in disbelief at her own display.

Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 19:50 [IST]
