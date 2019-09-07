Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu: How To Watch The 2019 U.S. Open Women's Singles Finals

37-year-old Serena Williams defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-1 in the semi-final to enter the final. Serena looks to join Margaret Court on 24 grand slam titles. She is into her 10th US Open final.

The 6-3 6-1 victory secured her place in a 33rd grand slam final, as she tied Chris Evert for the most US Open match wins with her 101st triumph at Flushing Meadows.

Match Time: 1:30 AM (IST) on Sunday (September 8)

Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium

Rankings:

Serena Williams - 8th

Bianca Andreescu - 15th

Channel: StarSports Network and Hotstar.com

$90,643,816: Career prize money for Serena Williams.

$2,417,873: Career earnings for Bianca Andreescu.

$3.85 million: Prize money for Saturday's winner.

$1.9 million: Prize money for the runner-up.

What they said after making it to the finals:

Bianca Andreescu:

"I don't think I would have believed them. I was ranked, like, outside of the 150, I think. It's just crazy what a year can do. "If someone would have said that a couple of weeks ago, I think I would have believed them. "I've always dreamt of this moment ever since I was a little kid. But I don't think many people would have actually thought that it would become a reality. "It all started in Auckland, then in Indian Wells. I just kept believing in myself."

On the prospect of facing the 23-time grand slam singles champion: "I remember always telling my team I would have always wanted to play her right before she retires. "I'm really looking forward to it. She's an amazing champion on and off the court. It's going to be fun. "She's fighting for her 24th on Saturday. I'm sure she's going to bring her A-game. I'm going to try to bring my A-game, too."

Serena Williams:

"I've had so many chances to pass it and to have a lot more, but it's cool because I'm playing in an era with so many - five eras with so many amazing players. "If you look at the span of the career, the players I've played, it's amazing that I was able to get this many."

Asked what her teenage self's response would be if told she would still be playing 20 years later, Williams replied: "I would definitely not have believed them. "At 17 I thought for sure I'd be retired at 28, 29, living my life. So, yeah, I would have thought it was a sick joke."