Shenzhen to host WTA Finals from 2019

Melbourne, January 18: The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen has replaced Singapore as the host of the season-ending WTA Finals for the next decade and has doubled the prize money to a record $14m.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the ongoing Australian Open.

The WTA has selected Shenzhen, China as the host city for the #WTAFinals beginning in 2019.



More---> https://t.co/UQXiLMMGWT pic.twitter.com/V9BazJNOab — WTA (@WTA) January 18, 2018

The elite eight-field tournament for the Billie Jean King trophy was first played in 1972 with Shenzhen set to become the 10th different host city.

It has also been held in Boca Raton, Los Angeles, Oakland, New York, Munich, Madrid, Doha, Istanbul, and Singapore being the last venue.

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki is the defending champion, having defeated American veteran Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the last year's final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that the dynamic city of Shenzhen has been chosen to host the WTA Finals, the WTA's crown jewel season finale, for the next decade," said WTA chief Steve Simon.

Simon said in 2016 that the body was searching for a permanent base for the event, with interest reportedly received from Singapore, Manchester, Prague, St Petersburg and Shenzhen.

The winning bid was submitted by Gemdale Corporation, one of China's largest property developers, and will include building a state-of-the-art venue in the city centre, with seating for 12,000 people.

"Shenzhen is an exciting, fast-evolving metropolis and staging the WTA Finals there'll ensure the WTA's global fan base goes from strength to strength," said WTA President Micky Lawler.

Billie Jean King, the founder of the WTA, said it was "absolutely incredible" to witness the growth of the season-ending event.

"Shenzhen will be a fantastic home for the WTA Finals," she said.

"The record-setting $14m purse set for Shenzhen reflects the global strength of our sport and how Shenzhen and China have embraced women's tennis."

Key players welcomed the move, and the big boost in money they will earn.

Maria Sharapova said the championship was heading to a place "that's willing to grow the sport".

Maria Sharapova on Shenzhen’s winning bid to host @WTA Finals beginning in 2019.



“If you look at the numbers, I think all of you in here would agree, if you were a man or woman, you want to go to a place that’s willing to invest in women’s tennis. That’s where we’re headed to." pic.twitter.com/JHUIWZFgJm — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 18, 2018

"If you look at the numbers ... you want to go to a place that's willing to invest in women's tennis. That's where we're headed to," she said.

World No.1 Simona Halep said she had chosen to start her season in Shenzhen for several years.

"I'm thrilled that the city has been selected to stage the WTA Finals. It's a fascinating and friendly place, with some of the best tennis fans in the world," Halep said.

(With WTA/Agency inputs)