Relentless Simona Halep marches on in Madrid; Wozniacki out

The top seed gave Pliskova the runaround in the first set, but was made to work in the second on a hot day as she stretched her winning run in the Spanish capital to 15 matches.

Halep will either face Pliskova's twin sister, Karolina, or Sloane Stephens in the last eight following another relentless performance on Manolo Santana Stadium.

¡1️⃣5️⃣ victorias seguidas en la #CajaMágica!



🇷🇴 Simona Halep supera a Kristyna Pliskova (6-1, 6-4) y avanza a cuartos de final del #MMOPEN. pic.twitter.com/nOT817VmRW — Mutua Madrid Open (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 9, 2018

The sprightly Halep lost only four games in the first two rounds and started with great intensity on Wednesday, breaking to take a 3-1 lead when qualifier Pliskova netted a forehand.

Halep raced through her service games and Pliskova, playing with a strapped right thigh, was unable to halt her momentum, the rampant Romanian going a double break up before ending the first set with an ace.

Pliskova channelled her frustration well to ask more questions of the defending champion in the second set, but Halep rallied from 0-40 down and saved four break points to level at 1-1.

The 94-ranked Czech had another opportunity to break for a 5-3 lead, but a defiant Halep held again after an errant backhand from Pliskova that she ought to have put away

It was the clinical Halep who claimed the decisive break of the second set to go 5-4 up and she was soon pumping her first following a hold to love, sealing another impressive victory by stooping to whip away a classy forehand from just beyond the baseline.

Caroline Wozniacki saw her chances of reclaiming the world number one spot disappear as an inspired Kiki Bertens coasted into the quarter-finals.

Australian Open champion Wozniacki could have returned to the top of the WTA rankings by outperforming Simona Halep this week, but was outclassed by Bertens in a 6-2, 6-2 defeat.

Bertens, who has won all five of her WTA titles on clay courts - including at Charleston last month - was rewarded for taking the game to the world number two, who succumbed to defeat in just 61 minutes.

The Dutchwoman's reward is a last-eight meeting with either Kristina Mladenovic or Maria Sharapova.

Meanwhile, four-time champion Serena Williams has pulled out of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia next week as well.

Source: OPTA