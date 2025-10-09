English Edition
Snigdha Kanta And Mannan Agarwal Secure Semifinal Spots At Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Fourth seed Snigdha Kanta and seventh seed Mannan Agarwal excelled in their quarterfinal matches at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, advancing to the semifinals. The tournament showcases India's promising junior tennis talent.

By

New Delhi, Oct 9: Fourth seed Snigdha Kanta and seventh seed Mannan Agarwal advanced to the semifinals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. Their impressive performances took place at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Thursday (October 9). Both players showcased their skills in their respective categories, securing spots in the next round of this prestigious tournament.

In the Girls U-16 Singles quarterfinal, Snigdha Kanta faced Diya Chaudhary. Despite trailing 2-4 after losing her serve, Snigdha made a strong comeback. She won four consecutive games to take the first set 6-4. The second set was closely contested, but Snigdha's speed and aggression helped her win 6-4, sealing her victory.

Snigdha and Mannan Reach Semis at Fenesta Open

The Fenesta Open, supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., is held under the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA). It continues to highlight India's emerging junior tennis talent. The event serves as a platform for young players to showcase their abilities on a national stage.

Mannan Agarwal had an easier path in his Boys U-16 quarterfinal match against Yashwin Dahiya. After losing the first game, Mannan found his rhythm and broke Yashwin's serve three times to win the first set 6-1. He maintained his dominance in the second set, breaking Yashwin's serve thrice again to secure a 6-3 victory.

Eighth seed Tavish Pahwa also reached the Boys U-16 Singles semifinals after a hard-fought win over Shaurya Bhardwaj. Tavish lost the first set 3-6 but bounced back to win the next two sets 7-6 and 6-3. His resilience ensured his place in the next round of competition.

Snigdha And Mannan Reach Semis At Fenesta Open
Snigdha Kanta

In other matches, top seed Padma Rameshkumar defeated Krishika Gautam with scores of 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets. This victory secured Padma's spot in the Girls U-14 Singles semifinals. Meanwhile, fifth seed Aarav Mulay triumphed over Kabir Parmar with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1, advancing to the Boys U-14 Singles semifinals.

Prizes Await Winners

The tournament offers more than just titles; winners will receive kit allowances in junior categories. Additionally, champions and runners-up in both U-16 and U-14 singles events will be awarded a tennis scholarship worth ₹25,000 each. These incentives aim to support young athletes' development and encourage their continued participation in tennis.

The Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship continues to be a significant event for junior tennis players across India. With its competitive matches and promising talent on display, it remains an essential part of India's tennis calendar.

Story first published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 20:30 [IST]
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
