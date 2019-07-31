English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Stephens, Keys and Gauff lose in Washington

By Opta
Sloane Stephens suffered shock first-round loss at the Citi Open
Sloane Stephens suffered shock first-round loss at the Citi Open

Washington, July 31: Top seeds Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys suffered shock first-round losses at the Citi Open, while Coco Gauff also departed on Tuesday.

Stephens, the 2015 champion and top seed, went down to Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-2 7-5 at the WTA International event in Washington.

Peterson managed to break Stephens' serve five times on her way to an upset win over the world number eight.

Keys was also stunned, losing to 17-year-old wildcard Hailey Baptiste, who was playing her first WTA Tour main-draw match and claimed a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win.

In main-draw action for the first time since her incredible run to the last 16 at Wimbledon, 15-year-old Gauff bowed out with a 6-4 6-2 loss to Zarina Diyas.

While Stephens and Keys were upset, two other seeds – Hsieh Su-wei and Monica Puig – encountered no problems.

Hsieh brushed past Kirsten Flipkens 6-4 6-3 and Puig was too good for wildcard Allie Kiick 6-4 6-2.

Kristina Mladenovic beat Shelby Rogers 6-4 6-4, wildcard Catherine Mcnally overcame Zhu Lin 6-4 6-2 and Camila Giorgi got past Sachia Vickery 6-2 7-5.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue