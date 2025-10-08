Tennis Premier League 2025: SG Pipers Sign Rohan Bopanna as Mahesh Bhupathi Eyes Strong Season By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 21:01 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Bengaluru, Oct 8: Ahead of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) 2025 auctions scheduled for October 9, SG Pipers are shaping up as one of the strongest teams this season.

The franchise has already made a powerful statement by announcing that two-time Grand Slam champion and the oldest player to win both a Grand Slam and an ATP Masters 1000 title, Rohan Bopanna, will be part of their squad for Season 7.

Bopanna's inclusion underlines SG Pipers' strategic approach - combining the wisdom of experience with the promise of emerging talent - as they aim for a serious title challenge in 2025. The announcement comes amid a renewed wave of enthusiasm for Indian tennis, bolstered by greater investment, fan engagement, and professional exposure through leagues like the TPL.

Mahesh Bhupathi: "Rohan Bopanna's leadership and experience will be invaluable"

Mahesh Bhupathi, one of India's most celebrated tennis icons and the CEO of S Gupta Sports, the parent company of SG Pipers, expressed his delight over Bopanna's addition and shared the team's vision ahead of the auctions.

"Our focus has always been on building a team that reflects the highest standards of Indian tennis, both in terms of performance and professionalism. We are absolutely thrilled to have Rohan Bopanna join SG Pipers. His wealth of experience, proven leadership, and winning mentality will be invaluable as we aim for the top," Bhupathi said. "Having someone of his calibre reinforces our commitment to excellence. As we approach the auctions, we are excited about the opportunity to strengthen our squad further."

"TPL is shaping the future of Indian tennis"

Bhupathi also emphasized the broader significance of the Tennis Premier League in the growth of Indian tennis. "Leagues like TPL are essential to the sport's growth in India. They provide a platform for domestic talent to compete alongside established names. This not only guides young players but also helps build a stronger ecosystem around the game. The momentum we are seeing now can translate into a deeper talent pool and greater global competitiveness over the next decade," he added.

SG Pipers eye strong auction strategy

With the auctions set for October 9, excitement is mounting across franchises, as teams compete for top Indian and international stars. SG Pipers, buoyed by the arrival of Rohan Bopanna and a clear strategic direction under Mahesh Bhupathi's leadership, appear well-positioned to mount a strong challenge for the Tennis Premier League Season 7 title.

As the league continues to grow in scale and stature, SG Pipers' balanced approach - blending elite experience with emerging Indian talent - could set the tone for another memorable TPL season.