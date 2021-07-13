Tokyo 2020: Roger Federer withdraws from Olympics

Taking to social media, Federer revealed that during the grasscourt season, he experienced a setback with his knee. Federer also stated that he has started the rehabilitation process for his knee and is hoping to return to the tour later this summer.

Taking to Twitter, the 20-time Grand Slam winner wrote, "During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I am great disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitaion in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz!"

In the 2008 Beijing Games, Federer had won gold with Stan Wawrinka in the men's doubles event. Wawrinka has also pulled out from the upcoming Tokyo Games. In the 2012 London Games, Federer won silver after losing to Andy Murray in the men's single final.

The Swiss great had undergone two knee surgeries in 2020. In Wimbledon, Federer was defeated by Hubert Kurkacz in the quarterfinals.