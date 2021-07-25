Tokyo Olympics: Barty stunned by Sorribes Tormo in first round

Tokyo, July 25: Ash Barty's chances of winning singles gold at Tokyo 2020 came to a juddering halt at the first hurdle as she suffered a shock 6-4 6-3 to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.
The world number one and recently crowned Wimbledon champion was among the favourites for glory in the women's event but put in an uncharacteristically error strewn display at the Ariake Tennis Park.
In total, the amiable Australian racked up a whopping 55 errors in a match that lasted a little over an hour and a half.
Sorribes Tormo had never faced off against Barty before but kept cool amid the stifling Tokyo conditions to progress to a second-round tie with Fiona Ferro of France.
It also marked the first time the 24-year-old had ever beaten a player ranked number one in the world.
A stunning victory for Team Spain 🇪🇸 💪@sara_sorribes knocks out world No.1 Ash Barty in straight sets. #Olympics • #Tennis • #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wP17QEOgfd— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) July 25, 2021
Barty's Tokyo adventure is not over just yet, though. On Saturday she and childhood friend Storm Sanders made it through round one of the women's doubles with a 6-1 6-2 beating of Japanese Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya.
