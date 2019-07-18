English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Top seeds sent packing in Bastad, Mayer fights to victory

By
Albert Ramos Vinolas

Bastad, July 18: Top seed Christian Garin and second seed Fernando Verdasco were knocked out of the Swedish Open on an action-packed Wednesday.

World number 37 Garin was no match for Jeremy Chardy in the upset of the day, the Frenchman winning 6-4 6-4.

Chardy hit 12 aces in his triumph and won six of the last seven games in the second set to set up a meeting with Nicolas Jarry, who beat Mikael Ymer 7-5 6-3.

Verdasco was also a surprise loser, failing to exact revenge for his 2016 Swedish Open final defeat to fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Ramos-Vinolas won that 2016 final in Bastad 6-3 6-4 and he nearly won by an identical score on Wednesday, posting a 6-2 6-4 triumph in one hour and 46 minutes.

Key to the world number 99's win was saving eight of a possible nine break points.

Ramos-Vinolas will next play another Spaniard, Roberto Carballes Baena, who posted a 6-1 7-6 (7-4) win over Damir Dzumhur.

Also on Wednesday, Leonardo Mayer fought back impressively to defeat Jiri Vesely in three sets at the Croatia Open in Umag.

In a match that lasted two hours and 12 minutes, Mayer won 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Attila Balazs was on court for even longer in Croatia, winning a tough encounter against sixth seed Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-7 (1-7) 7-6 (7-5).

Stefano Travaglia progressed in an all-Italian affair, after he won the first set against Fabio Fognini, who retired early in the second.

And in the late match in Croatia, Lazlo Djere edged Paolo Lorenzi 6-3 3-6 6-4.

More ATP WORLD TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli to tour West Indies
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue