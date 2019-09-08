English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

US Open 2019: Andreescu's 8-0 record against top-10 players

By
Bianca Andreescu now holds an 8-0 record over top-10 players in her career
Bianca Andreescu now holds an 8-0 record over top-10 players in her career

New York, September 8: Bianca Andreescu claimed the biggest win of her career on Saturday, but the teenager's US Open triumph was just her latest over a top-10 player.

The 19-year-old Canadian beat Serena Williams in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium for her first grand slam title.

Andreescu now holds an 8-0 record over top-10 players in her career, with each of those wins coming in 2019, showcasing her ability to step up against the best.

Omnisport takes a look at the teenager's top-10 wins.

2019 Auckland Open: defeated Caroline Wozniacki (1) 6-4 6-4

A qualifier facing the top seed, Andreescu stunned Wozniacki in Auckland in January. She was ranked 152nd in the world at the time.

2019 Indian Wells Open: defeated Elina Svitolina (6) 6-3 2-6 6-4

Andreescu put together a fine run on her way to a first WTA Tour title at Indian Wells, including saving nine of 10 break points in the final set in a semi-final win over Svitolina.

2019 Indian Wells Open: defeated Angelique Kerber (8) 6-4 3-6 6-4

A wildcard, Andreescu joined Williams (1999), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Naomi Osaka (2018) as the only unseeded champions at Indian Wells.

2019 Miami Open: defeated Angelique Kerber (8) 6-4 4-6 6-1

Less than a week after beating Kerber in the final at Indian Wells, Andreescu repeated the feat in Miami.

2019 Rogers Cup: defeated Kiki Bertens (5) 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 6-4

Andreescu's run in Toronto surely sparked hopes she could contend at Flushing Meadows, beginning with her last-16 victory over Bertens.

2019 Rogers Cup: defeated Karolina Pliskova (3) 6-0 2-6 6-4

Andreescu made it four straight three-set wins by overcoming Pliskova, again delivering in a key moment by breaking decisively in the ninth game of the decider.

2019 Rogers Cup: defeated Serena Williams (8) 3-1 ret.

It may not have been the way she wanted to win a title at home, but Andreescu was ahead in the final when Williams retired due to a back injury.

2019 US Open: defeated Serena Williams 6-3 7-5

She got another chance in New York and delivered an impressive display in front of a raucous crowd supporting the American great. After taking the first set, Andreescu saw Williams come from 5-1 down in the second, only to steady and close out her maiden major success.

More US OPEN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue