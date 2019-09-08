English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

US Open 2019: Serena 'not necessarily chasing' Court's grand slam record

By
Serena Williams

New York, September 8: Winning grand slams, and not the pursuit of Margaret Court's record, is the focus for Serena Williams after she again missed out on a major title at the US Open.

The 23-time grand slam champion suffered her fourth defeat in four major finals since returning to the tour after giving birth to her daughter as she was beaten 6-3 7-5 by teenager Bianca Andreescu at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

It means she remains behind Court's record tally of 24, with many sure to question how many more opportunities the American will have to potentially surpass that mark and definitively secure her status as the greatest of all time.

However, speaking in a post-match media conference, Williams indicated the thought of overtaking Court has not been on her mind.

The 37-year-old said: "I'm not necessarily chasing a record. I'm just trying to win grand slams.

"It's definitely frustrating, you know. But for the most part I just am still here. I'm still doing what I can do."

Asked if the losses have become easier to accept, Williams replied: "Absolutely not. I definitely can say that I'm not really happy, but I have to, like, take it one moment at a time.

"I honestly didn't play my best. I could have played better. That's the only solace that I can take right now."

More US OPEN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AFG 342, 260/10 (90.1) vs BAN 205
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue