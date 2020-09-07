US Open 2020: Djokovic apologises, left feeling ‘sad and empty’ after default

New York, Sept. 7: Novak Djokovic apologised for hitting a linesperson and being disqualified at the US Open, saying he was feeling "really sad and empty".
World number one Djokovic was stunningly disqualified after hitting a linesperson with a ball during his last-16 clash with Pablo Carreno Busta.
The Serbian, who skipped his news conference, later released a statement apologising, saying he would learn from his actions.
Cela ova situacija me čini zaista tužnim i praznim. Proverio sam kako se oseća linijski sudija, i prema informacijama koje sam dobio, oseća se dobro, hvala Bogu. Njeno ime ne mogu da otkrijem zbog očuvanja njene privatnosti. Jako mi je žao što sam joj naneo takav stres. Nije bilo namerno. Bilo je pogrešno. Želim da ovo neprijatno iskustvo, diskvalifikaciju sa turnira, pretvorim u važnu životnu lekciju, kako bih nastavio da rastem i razvijam se kao čovek, ali i teniser. Izvinjavam se organizatorima US Opena. Veoma sam zahvalan svom timu i porodici što mi pružaju snažnu podršku, kao i mojim navijačima jer su uvek uz mene. Hvala vam i žao mi je. Bio je ovo težak dan za sve.
"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty," Djokovic wrote in a statement posted on social media.
"I checked on the line person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.
"As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being.
"I apologise to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behaviour. I'm very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I'm so sorry."
Favourite to win the US Open and his 18th grand slam title, Djokovic's exit means there will be a first-time major winner in the men's draw in New York.
