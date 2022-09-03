US Open 2022: Serena Williams will inspire generations to come, says Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan

After two hard-fought matches, Serena was back under lights on Friday (September 2) night in front of a sell-out crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium against her Croatian-born Australian opponent.

The 40-year-old fought hard again before going down 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6 in a thrilling contest which lasted three hours and seven minutes in what could probably be the last singles match of her illustrious tennis career.

"To exhibit this kind of form in the twilight of your career in what could probably be her last tournament is just fantastic. What Serena Williams is doing right now to the women's tennis and the sport in general can't be compared to anything else," Jeevan told a group of invited journalists in a virtual media interaction hosted by Sony Sports Network, who have the exclusive broadcast rights of US Open 2022 in India.

It may be recalled on August 9, Serena had announced to the world that she was getting ready to step away from her playing career, leaving unclear exactly when the end would be, although she hinted it could come at the US Open 2022

At US Open 2022, Serena began her WTA Tour farewell on a sound note, defeating unheralded Montenegrin Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion then extended her farewell journey by shocking Estonia's world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (74), 2-6, 6-3 in a thrilling second-round tie that lasted 2hrs and 27min.

She seemed like doing an encore against world Tomljanavoc, but the world No.46 proved too good to her.

"Serena's biggest competition was withing herself. It has got nothing to do with the mental frame of mind. It all came down to far her physical condition and how much it'll allow her to play two weeks in a Grand Slam tournament. She could've gone all the way had her body allowed.

"But still she did well enough to progress thus far. Playing two weeks of Grand Slam tennis at this age was is her biggest obstacle. But due credit to her. She is a legend. She is 40 plus and this sport is extremely demanding for both men and women, especially on hard-courts. The impact on your body is very high, especially on your joints. Now are we really surprised? No I would say. Afterall it's Serena! Time and again she has proved why she is the greatest player in Open Era," he added.

While Serena's performance in her recent comeback tournaments have been not that good, she gave a good account of herself at the Flushing Meadows in New York in the last Grand Slam of the year, for which Jeevan had this to say.

"In her previous tournaments, Serena didn't look that mobile on the court. That's what what I felt. But at US Open 2022, her movement on the court looked great. Her mental aspect was head and shoulders above everybody in the draw, especially considering her age. We'll miss her for sure," Jeevan signed off.

