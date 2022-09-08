US Open 2022: Swiatek sets up Sabalenka clash

The Pole, who won this year's French Open and went on a 37-match winning streak until her third-round Wimbledon defeat, triumphed 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in one hour and 53 minutes in a match full of breaks.

Swiatek's victory, her 55th of the season, clinched a semifinal date with sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated No.22 Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in the other last-eight tie.

The 21-year-old became the first women's top seed to reach the US Open semifinals since Serena Williams in 2016, while she is the only previous grand slam winner remaining in the draw.

In a match that was far from a classic, Swiatek fought back from a break down in the first set to take the advantage, before a second frame that included 10 breaks, with the Pole edging home in a tie-break.

Pegula broke Swiatek in the fifth game to lead 3-2 in the first set but the Pole responded emphatically, going on a sequence where she won 14 of 15 points to secure the set.

Swiatek appeared ready to run away with the match when she immediately broke the American in the first game of the second set but that merely set the tone, with both players struggling to hold on serve.

The world number one served twice for the match but faltered, forcing a tie-break which the Pole won, converting her first match poinit.

Holding serve proved challenging in a tense match, with 13 games broken out of the 21 played, including 10 of those coming in the second set. Swiatek had broken serve 57 per cent of her return games during the US Open coming in.

Both players also had more unforced errors than winners, with Swiatek's 21 winners ultimately proving the difference in class. It was Swiatek's eighth win over a top-10 opponent in a row in straight sets.

Earlier, Sabalenka became the first woman since Serena Williams (2019-20) to reach back-to-back semifinals at the US Open.

This one came a lot easier than the three-set comeback against Danielle Collins in the previous round and her second-round match in which she saved two match points versus Kaia Kanepi. Sabalenka has now won her past three Grand Slam singles quarterfinals -- the only three of her career -- in straight sets.

The last time Sabalenka and Pliskova met in a Grand Slam event, the semifinals a year ago at Wimbledon, there were major fireworks. Sabalenka hit 18 aces and Pliskova 14 -- the most in a WTA match over the past two years. But it was Pliskova who prevailed in three sets. But the tide changed this time.

Fourteen months ago, Sabalenka got to her first career semifinal at Wimbledon. Heading into her third, she said, she's a completely different person.

She'll return to the top 5 if she reaches the final. Pliskova fell for the fourth straight time in the US Open quarterfinals, but is projected to be back in the Top 20.

(With inputs from Agencies)