US Open: Auger-Aliassime battles past De Minaur into the final four

Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his spot in the last four of the US Open after defeating Alex De Minaur.
The Canadian managed to win 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 7-6 (7-4) in a hard-fought contest that lasted four hours and 13 minutes, and will now face either Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals.
It was an even start from both players, but a converted break point from De Minaur in the seventh game allowed him to take the opening set.
The second summarised the overall story of the match. De Minaur and Auger-Aliassime fought hard for every single point before the latter got the better of his opponent in a 16-point tiebreak.
Auger-Aliassime then took the third, but made it harder than it needed to be for himself. After failing to serve out the set at 5-4, he broke De Minaur’s serve once more to take the third at 7-5.
De Minaur looked certain to force a deciding set after taking a 5-2 lead in the fourth, but Auger-Aliassime fought back remarkably to win five of the next six games before securing the win at first attempt in the tiebreak.
Data Debrief: Canadian making history in the United States
Following on from his win over Alexander Zverev in the third round, Auger-Aliassime is the third player born since 2000 to claim multiple ATP top 10 wins at a men's singles grand slam event after Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner.
He is also just the second Canadian in the Open Era to reach multiple men’s singles semi-finals at grand slam events, after Milos Raonic, and the fourth player from outside Europe to reach multiple men’s singles semi-finals at the US Open in the last two decades.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.