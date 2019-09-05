US Open 2019: Monfils excited to cheer on Svitolina against Serena

New York, September 5: Gael Monfils may have been knocked out of the US Open, but his 2019 experience at Flushing Meadows is not over.
The Frenchman missed out on his second semi-final in New York, losing a gruelling five-set battle with Matteo Berrettini that went nearly four hours.
For most players, Wednesday's defeat would be a blow from which they would take a long time to recover.
At 33, however, Monfils has a healthy sense of perspective, and expressed his excitement at being able to cheer on girlfriend Elina Svitolina in her semi-final clash with Serena Williams on Thursday (September 5).
"I'm not a sore loser. I gave it my all today. I served bad, but I gave my heart," Monfils told a post-match media conference. "The crowd was amazing. They pushed me. They helped me. It was fun. It was exactly what I play for. "I wish I could win, but I love those matches no matter what. You know, I'm proud of myself, and, you know, I will be happy, I will be happy to cheer for my girlfriend tomorrow.
"Definitely if it can be one more day here, I'm on it."
In terms of how he can refocus on the court for the remainder of the season after the 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5) defeat, Monfils believes he can draw on the experience of his 2014 quarter-final loss to Roger Federer at Flushing Meadows, when he had two match points against the Swiss legend.
"I've had tough ones in my career like that. Actually I have a tough one here in match point with Roger," he added. "I know how to bounce back. Actually I played very good after that quarter that I lost in 2014 with Roger.
"I've got to take the positives of this almost two weeks and, you know, keep working hard and get back for the Asia swing."