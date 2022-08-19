Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

US Open Prize Money 2022: Breakdown of the Singles and Doubles tournament prize money

By

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced a whopping $60 million USD, topping last year's record-breaking $57.5 million USD, as prize money for the US Open 2022 with both the Men and Women singles winners taking home $2.6 million USD each.

The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home $1.3 million USD, with the semi-finalists also making $705,000 USD and quarter-finalists also making $445,000 USD.

Players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with $80,000 USD for the round of 128, $121,000 USD for round of 64, $188,000 USD for round of 32 and $278,000 USD for round of 16.

Also, the US Open 2022 qualifying tournament will distribute $6.25 million USD with the final round of the qualifiers earning $44,000 USD.

Meanwhile, the men's and women's doubles winners will take home a prize money of $688,000 USD, while the runners up of both the events will earn $344,000 USD. The US Open 2022 main draw gets underway on August 29 with the final scheduled for September 11.

Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of US Open prize money 2022:

US Open 2022 Men's & Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown

US Open 2022 Men's & Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money in USD Prize Money in INR
Winner $2,600,000 Rs 20.74 Crore (approximately)
Runners-up $1,300,000 Rs 9.75 Crore (approximately)
Semi-Finalists $705,000 Each Rs 5.62 Crore (approximately)
Quarter-Finalists $445,000 Each Rs 3.34 Crore (approximately)
Round of 16 $278,000 Each Rs 2.22 Crore (approximately)
Round of 32 $188,000 Each Rs 1.41 Crore (approximately)
Round of 64 $121,000 Each Rs 96 Lakhs (approximately)
Round of 128 $80,000 Each Rs 64 Lakhs (approximately)

USD: US Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee

Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here.

US Open 2022 Men’s & Women’s Doubles Prize Money Breakdown

US Open 2022 Men’s & Women’s Doubles Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money in USD Prize Money in INR
Winners $688,000 Rs 5.16 Crore (Approximately)
Runners-up $344,000 Rs 2.58 Crore (Approximately)
Semi-Finalists $172,000 per pair Rs 1.29 Crore (Approximately)
Quarter-Finalists $97,500 per pair Rs 78 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 16 $56,400 per pair Rs 42.29 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 32 $35,800 per pair Rs 28.55 Lakhs (Approximately)
Round of 64 $21,300 per pair Rs 16 Lakhs (Approximately)

USD: US Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee

Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here.

Defending Champions or US Open 2021 Champions

Defending Champions or US Open 2021 Champions

Men's Singles: Daniil Medvedev

Women's Singles: Emma Raducanu

Men's Doubles: Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury

Women's Doubles: Samantha Stosur / Zhang Shuai

Mixed Doubles: Desirae Krawczyk / Joe Salisbury

Comments

MORE US OPEN NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 9:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 19, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Aug 14, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
ATP Odlum Brown VanOpen:Mens Singles
Aug 14, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
ATP Republica Dominicana Open at Santo Domingo, presented by Milex:Mens Singles
Aug 14, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
ATP Kozerki Open:Mens Singles
Aug 13, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
Masters Western & Southern Open:Mens Doubles
Aug 13, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
Masters Western & Southern Open:Mens Singles
Mar 04, 2022 - Nov 27, 2022
Davis Cup Davis Cup:Mens National_teams
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments