US Open Prize Money 2022: Breakdown of the Singles and Doubles tournament prize money

The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home $1.3 million USD, with the semi-finalists also making $705,000 USD and quarter-finalists also making $445,000 USD.

Players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with $80,000 USD for the round of 128, $121,000 USD for round of 64, $188,000 USD for round of 32 and $278,000 USD for round of 16.

Also, the US Open 2022 qualifying tournament will distribute $6.25 million USD with the final round of the qualifiers earning $44,000 USD.

Meanwhile, the men's and women's doubles winners will take home a prize money of $688,000 USD, while the runners up of both the events will earn $344,000 USD. The US Open 2022 main draw gets underway on August 29 with the final scheduled for September 11.

Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of US Open prize money 2022:

US Open 2022 Men's & Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown Round Prize Money in USD Prize Money in INR Winner $2,600,000 Rs 20.74 Crore (approximately) Runners-up $1,300,000 Rs 9.75 Crore (approximately) Semi-Finalists $705,000 Each Rs 5.62 Crore (approximately) Quarter-Finalists $445,000 Each Rs 3.34 Crore (approximately) Round of 16 $278,000 Each Rs 2.22 Crore (approximately) Round of 32 $188,000 Each Rs 1.41 Crore (approximately) Round of 64 $121,000 Each Rs 96 Lakhs (approximately) Round of 128 $80,000 Each Rs 64 Lakhs (approximately) USD: US Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here. US Open 2022 Men’s & Women’s Doubles Prize Money Breakdown Round Prize Money in USD Prize Money in INR Winners $688,000 Rs 5.16 Crore (Approximately) Runners-up $344,000 Rs 2.58 Crore (Approximately) Semi-Finalists $172,000 per pair Rs 1.29 Crore (Approximately) Quarter-Finalists $97,500 per pair Rs 78 Lakhs (Approximately) Round of 16 $56,400 per pair Rs 42.29 Lakhs (Approximately) Round of 32 $35,800 per pair Rs 28.55 Lakhs (Approximately) Round of 64 $21,300 per pair Rs 16 Lakhs (Approximately) USD: US Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here. Defending Champions or US Open 2021 Champions Men's Singles: Daniil Medvedev Women's Singles: Emma Raducanu Men's Doubles: Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury Women's Doubles: Samantha Stosur / Zhang Shuai Mixed Doubles: Desirae Krawczyk / Joe Salisbury