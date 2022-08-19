US Open Prize Money 2022: Breakdown of the Singles and Doubles tournament prize money

US Open 2022 Men's & Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown
|Round
|Prize Money in USD
|Prize Money in INR
|Winner
|$2,600,000
|Rs 20.74 Crore (approximately)
|Runners-up
|$1,300,000
|Rs 9.75 Crore (approximately)
|Semi-Finalists
|$705,000 Each
|Rs 5.62 Crore (approximately)
|Quarter-Finalists
|$445,000 Each
|Rs 3.34 Crore (approximately)
|Round of 16
|$278,000 Each
|Rs 2.22 Crore (approximately)
|Round of 32
|$188,000 Each
|Rs 1.41 Crore (approximately)
|Round of 64
|$121,000 Each
|Rs 96 Lakhs (approximately)
|Round of 128
|$80,000 Each
|Rs 64 Lakhs (approximately)
USD: US Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee
Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here.
US Open 2022 Men’s & Women’s Doubles Prize Money Breakdown
|Round
|Prize Money in USD
|Prize Money in INR
|Winners
|$688,000
|Rs 5.16 Crore (Approximately)
|Runners-up
|$344,000
|Rs 2.58 Crore (Approximately)
|Semi-Finalists
|$172,000 per pair
|Rs 1.29 Crore (Approximately)
|Quarter-Finalists
|$97,500 per pair
|Rs 78 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Round of 16
|$56,400 per pair
|Rs 42.29 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Round of 32
|$35,800 per pair
|Rs 28.55 Lakhs (Approximately)
|Round of 64
|$21,300 per pair
|Rs 16 Lakhs (Approximately)
USD: US Dollar; INR: Indian Rupee
Note: The prize money in INR is based on the exchange rate at the time of writing. Check the conversion rates here.
Defending Champions or US Open 2021 Champions
Men's Singles: Daniil Medvedev
Women's Singles: Emma Raducanu
Men's Doubles: Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury
Women's Doubles: Samantha Stosur / Zhang Shuai
Mixed Doubles: Desirae Krawczyk / Joe Salisbury