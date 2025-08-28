US Open: Fritz digs deep in comeback, Ruud crashes out in second round

UCL 2025-26: Full List of Qualified Teams for Champions League Group Stages, Pots - All You Need to Know

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Taylor Fritz racked up his 40th win in 2025 by fighting back to earn a comeback win against Lloyd Harris in the second round of the US Open.

Harris made a fast start, but the American showed his credentials as he earned a 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 6-4 victory in just under three and a half hours.

Harris matched Fritz in the early stages and got the vital break in the seventh game of the first set, having held off three break points in the previous one, as he cruised in a lead.

The second set proved just as tight with both players holding onto their serves, with the South African fending off two set points to force a tie-break, which he subsequently lost.

From then on, Fritz was in complete control, earning his first break in the opening game of the third set before adding to his advantage by taking a 4-1 lead, and Harris had no response.

They then traded breaks at the start of the fourth, but the fourth seed showed his mettle, despite failing to convert his first four match points. He made no mistake with his fifth though, comfortably serving out the contest.

He will now face another qualifier in Jerome Kym, who has already knocked out two Americans in his tournament so far.

Elsewhere, Casper Ruud suffered another shock early grand slam exit as he fell at the second round in a third major this year.

Ruud had fought back to take a 2-1 lead but could not hold onto his momentum as he suffered a 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-4 7-5 loss to world number 107 Raphael Collignon.

Collignon had never won a grand slam match before this week, but has now racked up a second to set up a meeting with Jiri Lehecka, describing this victory as "the best day of my life".

Data Debrief: Fritz serves up a show

After a faltering start, Fritz showed he is here to compete on home soil after improving his head-to-head with Lloyd to 2-1.

The 27-year-old hit 54 winners, including 17 aces, while he also won 75% of his first-serve points (64/85).

Fritz is now 40-15 for the season, and his ninth at a grand slam, as he looks to replicate his 2024 run to the final, with the hope of going one better than his runner-up finish this time around.