Venus cleared in fatal crash case

Los Angeles, December 21: Venus Williams has been cleared of charges in a fatal two-car smash in June that killed a passenger in the other car, according to the US media quoting the Florida police.

The driver of a car that struck Venus' SUV in an intersection was also not charged, after Palm Beach Gardens police determined that neither violated the right-of-way.

Police had initially said Venus was to blame for failing to yield the right-of-way.

"Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statutes, no charges will be filed in this case," according to an 18-page traffic homicide investigation released by Palm Beach Gardens police.

The police said an unidentified third car cut Venus off as she tried to cross a six-lane highway. That sparked a series of events that ended with a Hyundai sedan, driven by Linda Barson, running into the passenger side of Venus' SUV which was stopped at the intersection.

Barson drove into the intersection when the light turned green, striking Venus' vehicle.

Both Venus and Barson, were not injured but Barson's husband, Jerome, died 13 days after the smash.

"The unknown dark-coloured vehicle ... started a sequence of events resulting in (Barson) crashing into (Williams)," the police report said.

Barson's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the multiple Grand Slam champion.