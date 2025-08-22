English Edition
'We are confident Sinner will be fine for the US Open', says world number one's coach

By Joel Sritharan

Jannik Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, said he is confident that the world number one will be fit to play in the US Open.

Doubts around Sinner’s fitness formed after he retired in the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz towards the end of the first set.

We are confident Sinner will be fine for the US Open says world number one s coach

That was followed by a withdrawal from the revamped edition of the US Open mixed doubles event, where he was due to play alongside Katerina Siniakova.

The main draw for the US Open singles event was made on Thursday, with Sinner set to start his title defence at Flushing Meadows against Czechia’s Vit Kopriva.

Sinner cannot face either Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic until the final, but could potentially meet Jack Draper in the last eight before a semi-final clash against Alexander Zverev.

With the competition starting on August 24, Cahill believes Sinner will be ready to go as he searches for his third grand slam title of the year.

“I spoke briefly with him last night. He was feeling a little better,” Cahill told ESPN.

“He'll rest, that's the plan, and I hope he can get on the court on Thursday and start hitting some balls. We're confident he'll be fine.”

Story first published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 21:37 [IST]
