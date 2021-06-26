Wimbledon 2021: Women's Preview: Serena continues quest for record Grand Slam title

The two-time Grand Slam champion had hoped to be fit to defend her title at the All England Club after travelling to London, but pulled out just three days before the tournament due to the persistent calf injury.

The Romanian had won her first Wimbledon title two years ago, outclassing Serena 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court.

As play is all set to begin at the All England Club on Monday (June 28), a year after the grass-court tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com previews the women's draw.

• Serena's next Grand Slam victory will be her 24th, equalling Margaret Court for the most of all-time in women's tennis.

• Serena has won seven women's singles titles (level with Steffi Graf): only Martina Navratilova has more in Open Era (9).

• Serena has been runner-up in Wimbledon 2018 (vs Angelique Kerber) and 2019 (vs Simona Halep): Chris Evert is the only previous player in Open Era to have lost three Wimbledon finals in in a row (1978 to 1980).

• Serena is looking to become only the second player to win 100 matches in Wimbledon (currently 98), alongside Navratilova. She could also become the first player to reach 100+ wins in two different majors (106 wins at the US Open).

• Wimbledon women's singles title has never been won by a non-seeded player in Open Era: the lowest seeded player to win was Venus Williams #23 in 2007.

• Maria Sharapova in 2004 has been the last player to win two tournaments on grass court in the same campaign (Birmingham and Wimbledon).

• After Halep in 2019, Kerber in 2018 and Garbine Muguruza in 2017, Wimbledon women's singles main draw could be won by an European player in 4+ consecutive campaigns for the first time since 1991-1998.

• The top seed in women's singles main draw has been eliminated in the first round only three times in Open Era: Graf in 1994 vs Lori McNeil and Martina Hingis in 1999 vs Jelena Dokic and 2000 vs Virginia Ruano Pascual.

• Wimbledon is the only major won by Petra Kvitova in her career (2011 and 2014): she is one among the three current players with multiple titles at the All England Club, alongside Serena and Venus Williams.

• The Czech clash between Karolina Muchova and Karolina Pliskova in 2019 fourth round has been the longest match played, 3 hours and 17 minutes, in main draw over the past four seasons since 2016.