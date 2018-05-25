World number 84 Nicolas Kicker suspended for match-fixing

Kicker, 25, was found guilty of "contriving the outcome" of an ATP Challenger Tour match in Padova in June 2015 and another in Barranquilla three months later, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) announced Thursday (May 24).

The TIU said Kicker was also found guilty of failing to report a corrupt approach and not cooperating with the investigation.

Kicker – who reached 78th in the rankings in 2017 – will be handed his punishment at a later date, but he will not be accepted into any professional tournaments in the meantime.

"Having been found guilty of all charges, he will be sanctioned at a future date to be determined by AHO Mulcahy. Details of the decision on sanctions will be made public when received," a TIU statement read.

"Until that time Mr Kicker will not be granted credentials to enter or compete in any professional tennis event sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis.

"The authority to withhold credentials lies with the director of the TIU, who has the discretion to rule on matters that could affect the integrity of the sport."

