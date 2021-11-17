WTA Finals: Muguruza overpowers compatriot Badosa in Guadalajara

Gudalajara (Mexico), November 17: Garbine Muguruza came out on top in an all-Spanish encounter with Paula Badosa to put herself within a match of winning a maiden WTA Finals title.
The highest-ranked player left in the competition, former world number one Muguruza triumphed 6-3 6-3 over the Indian Wells champion on Tuesday (November 16) in Guadalajara.
Muguruza, who made the semi-final stage back in 2015, is hoping to become the first Spanish player to win the event, and will face Maria Sakkari or Anett Kontaveit in the final.
She took the first set in 36 minutes, taking two of the three break points she was offered as she set the tone for a dominant performance.
Badosa struggled again on serve early in the second set, giving Muguruza the chance to nose ahead.
To Badosa's frustration, three break points went begging in the third game as she missed the opportunity for an immediate response, and Muguruza never looked likely to offer up another opening as she claimed to a convincing win, reaching a fifth final of the season.
Muguruza + Mexico = a perfect match 💛@GarbiMuguruza | #AKRONWTAFinals pic.twitter.com/vMmevLnmuB— wta (@WTA) November 16, 2021
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Badosa – 20/30
Muguruza – 17/21
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Badosa – 3/6
Muguruza – 2/3
BREAK POINTS WON
Badosa – 0/3
Muguruza – 3/11
