Petition in Delhi HC for FIR against wrestlers; withdrawn after WFI chief denies any link

The petition was submitted by a person named Vicky, who is reported to be the cook of Singh - who is a Member of Parliament. The person named star wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik, who all were present during the protest against Singh at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Wrestlers' protester 'may not be taken seriously', says WFI

However, the plea was soon withdrawn by the petitioner after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh took to Twitter to deny any link with the plea. Singh made the announcement that media reports suggested that the WFI chief himself filed the plea.

"No petition has been submitted by me or any authorised person associated with me against the Delhi government, the protesting wrestlers and news channels," Singh tweeted. "I have not authorised any advocate, law agency or representative to file any petition in any court of law."

Vicky claimed in his plea that Singh was being blackmailed for resignation as WFI chief on the pretext of protest against him by Vinesh, who was one of the spearheading members of the protest at Jantar Mantar. The plea further blamed the media for doing a media trial and intervening in the court proceeding on the matter.

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? WFI president accused of sexual misconduct by protesting wrestlers

The plea was filed after the Union Sports Ministry directed Singh to step aside from his role while forming an oversight committee a day later to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment, financial irregularities and others against WFI and its top brass.

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar was suspended from his nominal post while WFI was directed to stop all its activities, including a national event and annual general meeting in Gonda.