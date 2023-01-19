Six women wrestlers willing to testify if WFI is not disbanded, say protesting wrestlers

"We were accused of lying by the WFI president (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) but we have more proof now," said Vinesh at a press conference on the protest site on Thursday.

"We have at least six women wrestlers with us now, who are willing to come forward and testify."

The two-time World Championship medallist, however, added that they don't want to reveal the wrestlers' name as it will hurt their image and career. But added that they will take judicial help if their demands are not taken seriously by Thursday (January 19) night.

"If we are forced to reveal their names then all six of them are willing to testify against them and lodge an FIR (of sexual harrasment against Brij Bhushan). We are unwilling to take that step yet because it will not only malign their image but end their career too," said Phogat.

The wrestlers also had an emergency meeting with Sports Ministry officials at the latter's headquarters with the intention to mediate in the conflict.

However, Bajrang Punia later confirmed that they are not happy with what happened at the meeting as they won't settle for anything less than their demands. The wrestlers also refused to reveal the names of the official they met but hinted that union sports minister Anurag Thakur was not part of the meeting.

"We met the sports ministry officials today but didn't get a satisfying answer. They said they will form a committee and take action with due process but we don't have faith in that," said Bajrang.

"If Sports minister wants to meet us, we will meet him too and tell him our grievances because nothing has been done yet."

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and do justice to the wrestlers.