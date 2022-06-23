AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2022: Title Match; Legendary Sting and more announced

During the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, a six-time NJPW Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada made his debut appearance for All Elite Wrestling.

'The Rainmaker’ ran out to the ring to make the save for 'Hangman’ Adam Page, who was being attacked by Adam Cole and NJPW World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White.

After the chaotic instance, Cole retreated to the stage alongside White to evade any further damage from Okada. AEW would then announce that White will make the first IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defense against Okada, Cole, and Page in a 4-way match on this Sunday’s PPV event.

Two weeks ago, former AEW World Champion 'Hangman’ Adam Page called Okada out for an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. But after that, White defeated Okada at the NJPW Dominion event on 12th June to become the new champion.

In another blockbuster announcement for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022, AEW World Tag Team Champions, Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks will team up for one night only with Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo and Hikuleo.

The reunion between the two factions will happen against AEW’s Sting, Darby Allin, and NJPW’s Hiromu Takahashi and Shingo Takagi at the event in the form of a huge eight-man tag team affair.

The Young Bucks were former Bullet Club members in NJPW in 2013, alongside former IWGP Heavyweight and AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. Then in 2018, the Jackson brothers would form the 'Super Elite’ faction with Omega, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Don Callis.

Shane Strickland and Keith Lee vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been added to the lineup for this weekend’s jointly presented venture.

AEW is yet to make the matchup official but spoilers suggest that the announcement should come during the June 24 edition of AEW Rampage. In recent weeks, Strickland and Lee coexisted as a team even after Strickland eliminated Lee from the Casino Battle Royale during the post-Double of Nothing AEW Dynamite episode.

Counting this contest, the first-ever AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view now has 10 main show matches and 1 Buy-In match. The event is set to happen on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Check out the updated match card:

THE BUY-IN:

Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. NJPW Dojo’s Kevin Knight & The DKC & Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura.

MAIN SHOW:

* Interim AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

* Replacement of Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks & El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Darby Allin & Sting & Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi

* IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Four-Way for Inaugural All-Atlantic Championship: Pac vs. Miro vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black

* Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, & Minoru Suzuki

* WINNER TAKES ALL MATCH for the ROH And IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. Roppongi Vice

* Swerve In Our Glory (Shane Strickland & Keith Lee) vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru